TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 141.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

