TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Patria Investments worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAX. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 348,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 690.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

PAX opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $792.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Patria Investments had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

