TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.