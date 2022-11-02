TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RPM International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPM opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

