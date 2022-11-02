Tinicum Inc Has $78.85 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Tinicum Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442,512 shares during the quarter. Kennametal makes up about 100.0% of Tinicum Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tinicum Inc’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $78,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $4,394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kennametal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,497,000 after buying an additional 108,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 44,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.