TomoChain (TOMO) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002029 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,184,438 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars.

