Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.91 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and $17.57 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00007762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,437.26 or 0.99962397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00042985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00251083 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64659616 USD and is up 9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $21,305,596.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

