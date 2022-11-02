Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00007745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.83 billion and approximately $16.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,271.16 or 0.99943762 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00042794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00249989 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

