Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.66

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.66 and traded as low as C$8.66. Top 20 Dividend Trust shares last traded at C$8.66, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Top 20 Dividend Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.66.

About Top 20 Dividend Trust

(Get Rating)

Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Top 20 Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top 20 Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.