Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MODG opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

MODG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

