TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.02

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 1035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of -212.29.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.