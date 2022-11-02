TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Down 1.3%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.33 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.45). Approximately 10,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 133,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.46).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insider Activity at TPXimpact

In other TPXimpact news, insider Isabel Jane Kelly acquired 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £999.75 ($1,208.01). In other news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($24,105.85). Also, insider Isabel Jane Kelly purchased 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £999.75 ($1,208.01).

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.