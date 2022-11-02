Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 1,595 call options.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $23,021,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 174,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Stock Down 1.8 %

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.32.

NYSE GPN traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.67. 20,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,617. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

