Traders Buy Large Volume of Electronic Arts Call Options (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,474 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 4,830 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,004 shares of company stock worth $9,708,378 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

NASDAQ EA traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.09. 136,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

