Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.14

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $238.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $79,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

