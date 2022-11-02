TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.86 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TRU traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. 1,642,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $120.48.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,483,000 after buying an additional 534,533 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

