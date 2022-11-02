Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

PFE traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. 1,016,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $265.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

