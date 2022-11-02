Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,632 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 18,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

