Trellis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. 580,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

