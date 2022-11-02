Trellis Advisors LLC Has $16.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,914,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,476. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

