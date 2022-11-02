Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,495. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.