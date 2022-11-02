Trellis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
