Trellis Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. 32,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

