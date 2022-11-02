Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

TPH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 6,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

