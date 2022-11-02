Tribe Market Cap Reaches $110.36 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Tribe has a total market cap of $110.36 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.38 or 0.31289900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

