Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67-3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.61-$2.67 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 19,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Trimble

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

