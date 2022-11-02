Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB remained flat at $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIB. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $27,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

