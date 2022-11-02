Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,776,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,696 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Trip.com Group worth $268,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 286.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,274. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

