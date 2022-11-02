Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.