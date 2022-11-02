Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

TROX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.87. Tronox has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 72.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

