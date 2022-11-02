TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. 1,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

