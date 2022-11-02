TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $822.40 million and approximately $34.19 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 822,404,000 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
