Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,302 in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.