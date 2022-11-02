TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Critical Comparison

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.82 $61.52 million $3.68 10.08 Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.29 $30.55 million $1.85 12.65

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

65.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 36.13% 11.87% 1.14% Citizens & Northern 26.20% 10.23% 1.23%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Citizens & Northern on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

