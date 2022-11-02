Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.34

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.34 and traded as high as C$39.37. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$38.36, with a volume of 686,187 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.

The company has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.37.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$776,431.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,808,367.76. In other news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$776,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,808,367.76. Also, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$427,290.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948,126 shares in the company, valued at C$916,403,579.25. Insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,720,415 in the last 90 days.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

