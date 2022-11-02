Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.34

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.34 and traded as high as C$39.37. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$38.36, with a volume of 686,187 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.37.
In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$776,431.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,808,367.76. In other news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$776,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,043,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,808,367.76. Also, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$427,290.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948,126 shares in the company, valued at C$916,403,579.25. Insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,720,415 in the last 90 days.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
