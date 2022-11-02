Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.81.

TWLO stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

