Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.72. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

About Twin Vee Powercats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEE. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter worth $145,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

