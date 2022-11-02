Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%.

Shares of VEEE opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.72. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Vee Powercats from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Twin Vee Powercats at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

