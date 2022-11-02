U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 213,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 788,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,669,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 289,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.