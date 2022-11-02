UBS Group Reiterates €660.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €660.00 ($673.47) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($746.94) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price target on ASML in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price target on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

ASML Stock Performance

