UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.48

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.48 and last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 1313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in UFP Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

