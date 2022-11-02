Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UAA opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

