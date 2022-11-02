Uni-Select (UNS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.13. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$17.90 and a 52 week high of C$38.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNS shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

