Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,037. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

