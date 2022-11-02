Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

