United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.60. 51,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.