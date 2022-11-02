United States Cellular (USM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Stock Performance

NYSE:USM opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.