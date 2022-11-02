UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

