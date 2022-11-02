Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) PT Raised to $36.00 at Wedbush

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $4.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.75. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.