Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.19 million. Upwork also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.03–$0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

UPWK stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,532.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

